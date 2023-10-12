Proposed gas station wanting to fill void in Cleveland, neighbors demand assurances

CLEVELAND — A prime piece of land on Broadway Avenue, off Interstate 77, in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood is where a local businessman wants to build a new gas station and convenience store that offers fresh food options.

“There’s nowhere in the City of Cleveland where you can get a tractor-trailer on property to get diesel fuel,” said Dale Dingess, owner of Dale Dingess Transport LLC. “There’s a couple in the surrounding areas but nothing in Cleveland.”

Dingess said he wants to fill a void and sees value in the land he owns at 4427 Broadway Ave. The property has been in his family for more than four decades.

“We want to do a different style of station,” Dingess said. “Hopefully, with this station, it brings in more interest in other businesses coming to the community- to lift the community and the residents.”

Dingess said the gas station and convenience stores, which currently don’t have a name, would offer high-quality fuel. He said it would consist of nine regular gasoline pumps, two drive-thru diesel lanes for tractor-trailers and five diesel pumps for smaller vehicles and construction equipment.

On Oct 4, Dingess and residents gathered for a presentation and question and answer session organized by Cleveland City Councilman Richard A. Starr.

“As a stakeholder in our community, we need to at least know who you are and also understand how you’re going to be investing in our community,” Starr said. “He’s committed to being a stakeholder. He’s committed to participating in the community, sponsoring different events (and) working with different organizations.

Kimberly Stitt lives near the site of the proposed gas station and convenience store and attended the community meeting.

“I was there to listen,” Stitt said. “I do have questions- like security."

Stitt said she and others naturally have concerns about the potential for loitering, panhandling and other serious crimes occurring. Residents cited instances they’ve seen and heard about happening at some gas stations in the city.

“I don’t want our community to have to deal with that,” Stitt said.

She mentioned many residents in the area are elderly, live alone and have valid concerns related to safety.

At the meeting, Dingess made assurances about his proposed business. He said there would be no beer or alcohol sales, no overnight truck parking, no ATM on site, and the business would close no later than 11 p.m.

“It will be clean [and] safe,” Dingess said. “If I wouldn’t patronize it and don’t feel safe there, why would I want anybody else to come in?”

Stitt said she walked away feeling optimistic about the proposed project.

"He did the right thing by engaging the community,” Stitt said.

One thing she’d like operations to include is 24-hour on-site security as a crime deterrence.

“Because once that starts, you can't get it stopped,” Stitt said.

Dingess said he accepts the feedback and wants to see the neighborhood thrive.

“I truly believe that the residents who are a little skeptical are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Dingess said.

One thing he pointed out is plans for the convenience store to be along Broadway Ave. in front of the gas pumps to be easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate.

Stitt said should the proposed project become reality; it could pump fuel into future development in the neighborhood she loves.

“We just need more shopping, and you know more of everything,” Stitt said.

The City of Cleveland still must approve the project. Dingess said he would like to be breaking ground before the end of the year. He said construction would take an estimated six to nine months.