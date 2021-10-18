Protect your identity and dispose of paperwork at free AAA 'shred-it' event on Oct. 22

CLEVELAND — AAA is hosting a “shred-it” event for the public to destroy paperwork that could reveal personal information if not disposed of correctly.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AAA’s office located at 5700 Brecksville Road in Independence.

AAA members can bring up to five storage boxes and non-members can bring three boxes of paperwork that contain personal identifiable information, including birthdays, accounts numbers, etc.

Items residents can bring include:

Credit card offers

Bank statements

Old check books

Tax forms and other paperwork

Medical records

Credit reports

Personal records

Insurance records

Financial statements

AAA said all shredding materials will be recycled.

