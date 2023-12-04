Protecting packages from thieves this holiday season

CLEVELAND — As more people shop online, the number of packages stolen continues to rise.

According to home security company Vivint, thieves stole 260 million packages last year, with an estimated value of $19.5 billion.

To keep your packages safe this holiday season, experts suggest having them shipped to a P.O. box or the store where the item was purchased.

Installing security cameras around your home can also be a theft deterrent.

Another option is to pay for upgraded shipping protection.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with local State Farm agent Ryan Flynn about adding coverage for stolen packages to homeowner's insurance.

"The nice thing about having those jewelry policies or personal articles policies if you are ordering jewelry around the holidays is that those often don't require any deductible," said Flynn. "That means you could file a claim, get something repaired or even replaced in the event of a theft without paying out of pocket for a deductible."

If any packages are stolen from your home, contact the sender. Some companies may be willing to work with you to cover the loss.

If you purchased a stolen item with your credit card, most credit card companies can get your money back.

You should also file a police report, especially if the theft was caught on camera.

