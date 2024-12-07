Protestors demand accountability, justice for Jazmir Tucker

AKRON, Ohio — About a dozen people gathered at the corner of South Main Street and West Mill Street in Akron to demand justice and accountability from the city’s police department following the shooting death of Jazmir Tucker.

He was shot and killed during a confrontation with Akron police officers late Thanksgiving night, according to Akron Police Captain Michael Miller.

“A 15-year-old boy got shot in my hometown over Thanksgiving weekend,” said one protestor.

What protestors and Apostle Jimmie Rodgers of Good Hope Ministries said is even more upsetting is how it happened.

“When APD has taken matters into their own hands rather than having an opportunity to wait and see and look it seems like they’re just taking an opportunity to shoot and kill,” Rodgers said.

Tucker's family and the community said they hoped to have more answers once police released body-camera video of the 15-year-old being shot and killed by an Akron Police officer on Thanksgiving night.

Instead, it has left even more questions and concerns, leading to Friday’s protest, where you could hear demonstrators chanting the name of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker.

“Here we are again, here we are again with another innocent life that has been lost, and I believe that we need to come together as a community, as a Pastor in the community, and pastors need to rally together to make the community more aware of what’s going on,” Rodgers said.

Rodger’s call to raise awareness is something Reverend Jaland Finney said he agrees needs to be done, especially as it marks just a little more than two years since Jayland Walker was shot and killed by eight Akron police officers in June 2022.

“In 2004, I experienced this same thing with my father. Countless other families had to go through the same thing that me and my family do so I’m committed to be involved,” said Reverend Jaland Finney of Second Baptist Church.

By being involved, Finney hopes this will enforce accountability, and a sense of unity in Akron.

“Until something really is done to handle the systematic issues that’s in this city and countless other cities, we’re going to continue to be here,” Finney said.

Finney says a heartbreaking reality is what the family of Jazmir Tucker must now face during what’s supposed to be a joyful season.

“This family is subjected to dressing him for a funeral, planning a funeral. Why? We have to ask collectively why,” Finney said.

Local pastors encourage the community to uplift one another in prayer.