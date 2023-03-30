Public boat docks coming to Heritage, Rivergate parks along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The first publicly accessible boat docks on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland will be unveiled this summer at Heritage Park and Rivergate Park.

The Cleveland Metroparks said it is using federal funding received through the Boating Infrastructures Grant to build six boat slips in Rivergate Park and 12 boat slips in Heritage Park.

"The new boat slips will be the only publicly accessible boat slips along the six-mile ship channel on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland and offer new connections to parks and trails," according to the Metroparks.

Specifics regarding the cost of the project haven't been released.

Here's a look at what the boat dock at Heritage Park will look like:

Cleveland Metroparks

Below is a look at what the Rivergate Park boat dock will look like:

Cleveland Metroparks

CLICK HERE for more information on the project from the Cleveland Metroparks.

