Public's assistance needed to find man USMS calls armed and dangerous

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of a man officials consider armed and dangerous.

Tyler Anderson is wanted by the Massillion Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for rape of a minor.

He is also wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation on an original charge of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Tyler Anderson, 30, is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Anderson is known to frequent the Akron and Cleveland areas. Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Tyler Anderson, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or send a web tip.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and reward money is available.