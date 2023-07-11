Punch the cow was on the run in Forest Hill area, owners asked to contact police

Well, this doesn't happen every day.

Police were called to E. 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue in the Forest Hills area for a call regarding a loose cow in the street, according to Cleveland police.

Officers corned the cow in a backyard until the Mounted Unit responded with a trailer to transport the cow to the Cleveland police's mounted unit, police said.

Based on the ear tag, the cow's name is Punch. If Punch belongs to you, police are asking that you call 216-621-1234.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.