Puppy Pow is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Puppy Pow:

Just look at this dapper gentleman! Puppy Pow is a 12-year-old terrier mix. This scruffy old guy came to us about a month ago when his owner went to jail and their family was not able to care for him. At first Puppy Pow was very scared and shy, but over the past month, he has gotten more comfortable with staff and volunteers, and even made a few good friends! He has lived with other dogs but would prefer if any other doggie residents are calm like he is. He has never lived with kids and seems to be a little overwhelmed with them, so would do best in a home with older kids or adults only. Basically, this sweet gentle old guy is looking for a calm quiet home to spend the rest of his years in. Cleveland APL

During the Cleveland APL's 12 Dogs of Christmas Promotion adult dogs and select dogs, including Puppy Pow, will have waived adoption fees through Christmas eve.

Find out more about Puppy Pow and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Browns Countdown

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.