Purrride: Summit County Animal Control celebrates Pride Month with adoption event

Summit County Animal Control is celebrating Pride Month by hosting a special adoption event called Purrride.

The event will take place June 5 through 30 and will feature price reductions on adoptable animals. All animals will be microchipped, fully vetted and ready to take home during this event, according to County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s Office.

The reduced prices for Pride Month are $28 for a dog and $5 for a cat.

Those who adopt a dog will also receive a 2023 Summit County Dog License included in the adoption cost.

Anyone interested in adopting can call 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment or visit Summit County Animal Control at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.

