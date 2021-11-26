Put-in-Bay Fire Department donates fire truck to Cabos San Lucas Fire Department in Mexico

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The Put-in-Bay Fire Department is spreading the holiday cheer and acts of kindness after it donated a decommissioned fire truck to a fire department in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Greg Dobos, fire chief of the Put-in-Bay Fire Department, said he is thankful the department was able to donate a firetruck to another department in need.

Dobos said the department tried to sell the decommissioned truck for a while and even thought about repurposing, but that was too expensive, so the best option was to donate.

“I then went to the township trustees and they agreed that it would be a great idea to donate the truck— so with the hard work of the township and our fire department we were able to pull the paperwork off and get the truck to this country.”

The fire chief from Cabo San Lucas and his crew flew in and drove the firetruck all the way down to San Diego, where they put it on a flatbed and transported it across the border.

Dobos said it felt good to give back.

"It feels fantastic because you know it's going to be put to good use. It's good to save lives in that country and where it was here it was just sitting out back in our department especially being on thanksgiving to me it could’ve been a dedication to a community on a day it is today and we try to take time to give back to our community and other various organizations as we can

