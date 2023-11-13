'Put the phone down:' Ashtabula and Lorain counties lead Ohio for most districted driving citations

ASHTABULA, Ohio — It’s been a month since Ohio's new distracting driving law went into effect and two Ohio counties are leading the state with the highest number of citations issued so far.

In under an hour, Ashtabula Post Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, Damion Assink, caught two distracted drivers and dozens of other close calls of drivers not paying attention to the roadways ahead of them Sunday.

“I was stopping you because when you were driving by me you had your cellphone in your left hand, and you had something on your screen because your screen was illuminated,” said Assink, to a 22-year-old he pulled over Sunday.

It’s been a month since Ohio's distracted driving law went into full effect October 5th. OSHP said troopers across the state have issued over 1,500 citations.

“In comparison, if we look at just October, for example, this year in October, we issued 1362 citations for distracted driving compared to that same month last year,” said Sergeant Bridget Matt. “In 2022, we only issued 563 citations for distracted driving.”

Ashtabula County is leading the state with 150 distracted driving citations issued and Lorain County is in second at nearly 115 issued citations since October 5th. Matt said the law and its previous 6-month grace period is working. Fatal and injury related crashes because of district driving have declined by 19% percent this year.

“Remember that when you are behind the wheel, that is your primary focus,” Matt added.

In a three hour period, Assink said he often cites 5 to 8 distracted drivers. He's glad Ashtabula County is the state's leader in citations because he believes it's saving lives.

“The area we are writing those tickets is the area where we handle the most crashes,” said Assink. “It takes a toll on us when we go to the same areas over and over again to handle crashes that never had to happen in the first place.”

OSHP reminds it is illegal to hold or support a cell phone with any portion of a driver's hand or body.

Exceptions to the law include:



Drivers holding a phone up to their ear.

Holding a phone to accept or decline a call.

Reporting an emergency call

Using a phone while parked or stopped at a red light.

“Put the phone down,” Assink added. “With all of today’s technology, there’s no reason to be driving around holding a phone.”

Penalties include:



First Violation: Up to $150 fine and two points on your license unless a distracted driving safety course is completed.

Second Violation (within two years): Up to $250 fine and three points on your license

Third Violation (within two years): up to $500 fine, four points on your license and a 90-day driver's license suspension