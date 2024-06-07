Qualifying round for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place in NEO

A qualifying round for the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest took place right in Northeast Ohio.

Thursday evening, competitive eaters gathered at Parma Rib 'N Rock to decide who would be going to Coney Island on July 4.

"There is nothing quite as electric as being on Coney Island the Fourth of July," Nick Wehry said. "There is a reason why it's the most watched thing on TV."

During Thursday's event, two competitors took the crown (bun) and will be moving on.

Patrick Bertoletti won the men's division by eating 48.25 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Buns in 10 minutes. Katie Prettyman came out on top for the women with 11 in 10 minutes.

Wehry came in second in the men's division with 48 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

"There is a validation to the ridiculous work you put in over the course of the year," Wehry said.

Miki Suko, the number one ranked female eater in the world, was also at the event Thursday. Sudo is a nine-time champion with an all-time best of 48 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

On July 4, you can catch the big event on ESPN.