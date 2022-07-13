A racehorse died Monday night at MGM Northfield Park after he entered a retention pond near the track and drowned.

According to the racino, "following completion of a race Monday night, Alfred Hanover broke free from his harness, escaped from his handler and ran to a nearby water retention pond."

The horse's cause of death is listed as drowning, the racino said.

The venue has plans to put a fence around the pond by next week, it said.

"We are deeply saddened by racehorse Alfred Hanover’s passing and extend our condolences to his owner, trainer and all involved," said General Manager of MGM Northfield Park Matt Buckley.

The racino said it is "working directly with the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Racing on this matter."

No further information has been released.

