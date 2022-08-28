Railroad crossing 'malfunctioning' at Bendleton Toad and East Twinsburg Road on Sunday afternoon

TWINSBURG, Ohio — According to Norfolk Southern, the railroad crossing at Bendleton Road and East Twinsburg Road is malfunctioning.

There is no expected time for repairs.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

