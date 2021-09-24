Rajah McQueen has been missing from Cleveland for 3 months; her family is desperate for answers

CLEVELAND — Every time a phone rings, Rajah McQueen’s sisters pray it is any type of news.

“Maybe today I’ll get a call and it will say something about Rajah, but everyday I wake up and it’s the same,” said Shamir McQueen, Rajah’s sister.

27-year-old Rajah McQueen is the youngest of 6 girls. They’re a close-knit family, who are always in communication with one another.

She is a mom to 2 young boys and, before her disappearance, she was studying music at Rosedale Bible College.

“She loved music. She loved God. She loved her family,” said McQueen.

But for 3 months, the McQueen family’s youngest has been missing. Shamir said they’re living in a nightmare.

“You have to go on with your daily life and work and live and you still worry about your sibling, not knowing if they’re dead or alive, or if you’re every going to see them again. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

The Cuyahoga County Missing Persons database. Rajah McQueen.

According to Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers, Rajah was last seen getting into her 2018 Nissan Sentra on June 26 around 7:30 a.m. at a gas station on East 131 Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland. Around 11:40 a.m. on the same day, her car was seen at Broadway and Union Avenue, but she was not driving the car. Rajah and the car have not been seen since.

“She is missing. The car is missing. She has not been home. She didn’t go to work. It’s like she just vanished. She has to be somewhere,” said her sister. “She is somewhere and someone knows where she is and I really believe that.”

Her family has passed out fliers, they’ve gone door to door in neighborhoods and have searched out answers themselves since she went missing.

Shamir said they’re in contact with Cleveland Police and, periodically, get updates on her case, but the updates are minimal.

“I’m not saying the police haven’t been doing their part, I just don’t think they have enough to do it,” she said. “I just don’t feel like they have those extra resources.”

A constant pain that they said only deepens when they see cases, like Gabby Petito’s, thrust into the national spotlight with, what seems like, a nationwide urgency to find her.

“I’m not saying no one [case] is more important than the other, because she’s not the only person who is missing. I just want those resources that everyone else is getting to, at least, apply for her,” said Shamir. “It’s just another black girl, just missing.

Shamir said, while surreal, they’ve accepted the reality that Rajah is missing, but the thought of not ever finding her is unimaginable.

The family of Rajah McQueen. Rajah McQueen was last seen the week of June 20-27.

“We would take her any way we can get her. We just want her to come home. I’m so tired of not knowing,” she said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the Rajah or the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance. You can submit a tip anonymously.