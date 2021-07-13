Cleveland police and family searching for missing 27-year-old woman last seen the week of June 20

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police and family and friends are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen the week of June 20-27, according to the Cuyahoga County Missing Persons database.

Rajah McQueen, 27, had just come home to Cleveland from her college, Rosedale Bible College, where she was studying music.

Her family said she was last seen the week of June 20-27 in her Silver Nissan Sentra, with a license plate number JGH 3953.

According to a poster, her family is concerned for her safety because of a possible abusive relationship.

A family member told News 5 that she has two children and would never leave them.

“She was going to college to get a degree in music and the ministry. Her life had a purpose. She would never leave like this. We are fearful for her safety,” her sister said.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, with a nose piercing and a red tattoo on her wrist.

The Cuyahoga County Missing Persons database. Rajah McQueen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office at 216-348-4232.

