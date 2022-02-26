Rally for Ukraine held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland residents will show their support for Ukraine during a demonstration at the Free Stamp Downtown Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the event in the player below around 4 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The rally is hosted by the Cleveland Maidan Association, a nonprofit that seeks to raise funds to "purchase medical equipment for hospitals and basic necessities for the families affected or displaced by the armed conflict in Ukraine."

CLICK HERE for more information.

The Russian military commenced a widespread attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning from its northern, southern and eastern borders. Shelling was reported in cities across the country, including in towns on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv.

The shelling prompted thousands of people living in Kyiv — a city of about 3 million people — to pack up and evacuate the city.

RELATED: How the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolded

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.