Rally for wrongfully convicted comes days after 2 Cleveland men exonerated for 2006 shooting

CLEVELAND — People came together in support of people who have been wrongly convicted and incarcerated at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland Saturday.

Last week in Cleveland, Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton were found not guilty of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident from 2006, thanks to DNA evidence, finishing a 15-year fight for their innocence.

RELATED: Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction

On Saturday, people gathered to not only celebrate their freedom but also to support and call attention to loved ones they believe have been wrongly convicted.

"We just had a recent victory this past week where it’s showing you that people have been spending decades in prison simply for police misconduct, for prosecutor misconduct,” said Jeanna Kenney, president of the organization EPIC — Ensuring Parole for Incarcerated Citizens. “Public records will show you the truth in people's case files.”

To learn how you can get involved in helping wrongfully convicted people, visit the Ohio Innocence Project here.

