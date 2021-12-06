Rally planned to support Cleveland City Council legislation to aid Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — A rally, planned to take place Monday, is set to bring together those in support of Cleveland City Council legislation that would provide aid to Shaker Square—Cleveland's oldest shopping district and the nation's second oldest.

The rally is planned to place at 4 p.m. Monday in front of the CVS and Zanzibar.

Organized by the Shaker Square Alliance and other citizens supporting the cause, the rally calls for Cleveland City Council to act and prevent property in the square from being sold to the highest bidder to avoid ownership from falling into the hands of out-of-state developers with no vested interest in the community's history.

Shaker Square's owner, Coral Shaker Square, was delinquent $11.3 million on the mortgage in June 2020 and the property was placed in control of Cuyahoga County Court. Bondholders are seeking to foreclose on the property, which could put Shaker Square up for auction at a public sheriff's sale.

Organizers of the Shaker Square Alliance have given a proposal to Cleveland City Council, seeking to indirectly use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help aid Shaker Square.

The legislation is set to be discussed Monday at the last council meeting before the end of the current term.

