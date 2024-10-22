Ravenna police shoot and kill man they believe stabbed another man on Portage County Hike and Bike Trail

RAVENNA, Ohio — A person was shot and killed on Tuesday morning by a Ravenna police officer, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

According to the Ravenna Police Department, it happened around 11:45 a.m. on the Portage County Hike And Bike Trail that crosses the city.

Bob Jones The scene of a police shooting in Ravenna on Tuesday, Oct. 22

Ravenna Police Captain Jake Smallfield says a witness going down the trail came across a person who had been stabbed and called police. Four officers responded, and while talking to the witness, the alleged attacker came out of the woods with an ax in his hand and approached them.

Officers drew their weapons and ordered the man to drop the ax, but Smallfield says the man ignored the command, and when he started walking towards the officers, two of them shot him.

The officers who fired their weapons, one a sergeant and one a patrolman, have been with the department for many years. They weren't harmed during the encounter.

According to Smallfield, the victim who was stabbed as well as the attacker both lived nearby in a "tent area" where homeless people are known to stay. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, but police believe there may have been some sort of argument.

Bob Jones Scene of a police shooting in Ravenna on Oct. 22, 2024

The man who was stabbed was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The trail will be closed until further notice between Freedom Street and Loomis Parkway.

The four officers are all on paid administrative leave while BCI investigates the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 330-296-6486.