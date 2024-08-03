Ravenna trailer park residents asked to stay in homes due to flooding

The Ravenna Township Fire Department is advising residents of Bramley Trailer Park to stay in their homes due to a flood.

In photos posted to the department’s Facebook page, you can see high levels of water throughout the streets of the trailer park.

The department said there could be hidden hazards under the water, and people are to not walk or drive in the area at this time.

The Portage County Water Rescue Team has been activated to assist and evacuate any residents who need to leave, the department said.

Rain is moving out of the area, and the department said the water should recede soon.