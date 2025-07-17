Recall in Lorain County leaves fewer public transportation vehicles available

A vehicle recall in Lorain County has resulted in fewer public transit vehicles, potentially leading to transportation delays, according to Lorain County.

This comes just days after the county extended the rideshare service due to it's success.

'Unique, successful program:' Lorain County extends Via LC rideshare service

The county said there has been a recall on the Via LC Fleet—a rideshare service in Lorain County that launched last year to help fill the transportation gap.

As a temporary solution, Via LC will be using different vehicles that might not have the same branding as the vehicles customers are used to seeing and riding in.

To help riders identify them, the temporary vehicles will show magnets or decals with the logo. Riders can also still book and use the service, but should plan ahead.