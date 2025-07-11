'Unique, successful program:' Lorain County extends Via LC rideshare service

ELYRIA, Ohio — A rideshare service in Lorain County is being hailed a success. After the conclusion of a year-long pilot program, the Lorain County Board of Commissioners has extended Via LC for another year.

“It’s amazing the type of response we’re getting. I find it to be one of those rare bipartisan programs that’s been successful because we’re not adding a burden to the taxpayers,” said County Commissioner David Moore.

In March, Moore spoke to News 5 after the County Commission approved more than $2 million from its transportation budget for the pilot program.

Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

READ MORE: Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

This week, commissioners approved $2.2 million from grants, the transportation budget and contributions from both Elyria and Lorain to extend the program through July 2026.

News 5 was in Lorain County in mid-July 2024 when the first Via LC vehicles began operating.

On-demand transit service rolls out in Elyria, Lorain

RELATED: ‘ We see the need today:’ On-demand transit service ViaLC rolls out in Elyria, Lorain

Moore said the rideshare program has become a popular alternative to other public transportation in Lorain and Elyria. The county’s fixed-route buses only run every two hours. Via LC runs on demand on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Each ride costs the same as a bus fare, with discounted rates for students, seniors and people with disabilities.

“This seems to have plugged that hole that was missing in our economy and in those that really need the service the most,” Moore said.

Within its first two months, passengers used Via LC for more than 10,000 rides.

"It’s something Lorain really needs': More than 10k rides in first 2 months of Via LC

READ MORE: 'It’s something Lorain really needs': More than 10k rides in first 2 months of Via LC

According to Via Transportation, the Lorain County service has now given more than 76,000 rides, recently averaging about 7,500 rides per month. At least 15,000 unique users have created Via LC accounts, with the average passenger taking more than 7 trips per month.

“We get a lot of regulars, people that you end up on a first name basis with. You might be the person that drops them off to work every single day,” said William Legg.

Legg began driving for Via LC when it debuted last year and has since been promoted to a fleet manager. He said he’s seen the service’s popularity grow.

“When we’re driving we’re super busy. There’s never a time when we’re sitting without a passenger,” he explained.

He said, in addition to providing an affordable service to riders, Via LC has brought well-paying jobs to Lorain County. Wages for drivers start at $20 per hour.

Legg was pleased to hear the program is being extended.

“I’m super excited. It means a lot to me that I’m going to still have employment, still have that steady paycheck coming,” he said.

The Board of Commissioners also approved funding to analyze the current routes and schedules and determine whether to further expand the program.

“If we could expand into all of Lorain County - I hear a lot of passengers asking for that as well,” said Legg.

Moore called the program a win-win for users and the county and said he expects it will continue growing.

“We have created a very unique, successful program here in Northeast Ohio,” he said.