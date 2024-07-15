‘We see the need today:’ On-demand transit service ViaLC rolls out in Elyria, Lorain

ELYRIA, Ohio — Starting Monday, Lorain County is rolling out a new way to get around in Elyria and Lorain. The two cities are piloting an on-demand app-based transit service dubbed ViaLC.

The service, which partners Lorain County Transit (LCT) with transportation software company Via Transportation, comes after what county leaders said was years of ineffective public transit.

“Our county has tried several times to pass taxes for a county-wide system. The problem is the county-wide system isn’t really needed. But our core, urban areas need it,” explained Lorain County Commissioner David Moore.

In March, Moore spoke to News 5 after the County Commission approved more than $2 million from its transportation budget for the pilot program. The money will be covered by a NOACA grant that takes effect in 2026.

“We see the need today. And today we’re excited. This has been in the works for about five months now,” Moore said Monday.

Residents who rely on the current public transportation system have raised concerns about its limited availability and long wait times.

“You get used to it. I’ve been doing it for a few years now,” said Elyria resident Tom Zvara, who was waiting for his bus home from Ely Square on Monday. “I got here at 11:45. I have to wait until 1:45 to catch the bus back.”

HOW IT WORKS

While wait times average 2 hours for the bus system, county leaders say it will only take about 10-15 minutes to hail a ride with ViaLC. Users can book a ride by calling 440-901-5554 or using an app. During the pilot program, vehicles will operate on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ViaLC

The ViaLC vehicles are marked white, blue and green minivans. Some are retrofitted with wheelchair accessibility features.

“It’s really a cutting-edge technology and cutting-edge transportation,” said Moore.

The technology functions similarly to other familiar rideshare programs, like Uber or Lyft. Users input their approximate pickup location and the closest vehicle stationed to that spot will respond.

“I had a [rider] say I was too fast,” laughed ViaLC driver Pablo Sebastian. “When the app said I’ll be there in 1 minute, he said, ‘no,' and he canceled it and ordered another one.”

Sebastian said he previously drove for the company when he lived near New York City. On launch day in Lorain County, he told News 5 that his customers were grateful for the flexibility of the service.

“I had an elderly woman - picked her up from church, then from the bank to Walmart. Then I guess she’s going to request another trip back home,” he said.

HOW MUCH IT COSTS

Payment can be made by credit or debit card or with exact cash. Fixed route tickets are also accepted.

The on-demand rides will cost as much as a bus fare in Lorain County:



$2 per ride

$1 for seniors age 65 or older, people with disabilities, Medicare cardholders and children (ages 3-12) accompanied by an adult

$1 for students with valid high school or college ID

Free for veterans with valid veteran ID, infants 2 years and young, transfers (one per trip)

“It’ll help a lot of my fellow veterans,” said Zvara, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War era.

THE NEED FOR ON-DEMAND TRANSIT

Moore told News 5 that he believes ViaLC will fill a gap in the county’s transit system, making it more accessible and efficient.

“What I keep hearing from people that own companies is ‘We need some form of transportation system because those are the people we’re looking to hire. It’s hard to find people to even show up to work.’ But if we have an effective transportation system [it would help],” he said.

News 5 previously reported about transportation concerns in Lorain County, especially for those on Elyria’s South Side, after Aldi decided to relocate its store from Oberlin Road in Carlisle Township to Chestnut Ridge Road in Elyria.

Moore joined mayors in Elyria and Lorain for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ViaLC Monday. The group touted bipartisan cooperation in launching the initiative.

Provided by Lorain County Commissioners From left, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, Lorain County Commissioner David Moore, Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to unity and delivering essential services that positively impact the lives of our residents,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley added, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance quality of life.

According to Via, more than 200 users had signed up for the ViaLC service by Monday morning. The company runs similar microtransit services across the country and throughout Ohio, including Greater Columbus, Greater Toledo, and Greater Cincinnati.

Additionally, it provides the software for the County's Dial-a-Ride paratransit program and the Oberlin Connector.

Moore said he hopes the pilot program’s success will encourage other Lorain County communities to join ViaLC and eventually create a sustainable funding model to maintain the service’s affordability for users.

LEARN MORE

To create an account, you can download the “ViaLC” app in your app store. Use the app to hail a ride, or call 440-901-5554.

