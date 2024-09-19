"It’s something Lorain really needs': More than 10k rides in first 2 months of Via LC

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Lorain County leaders are touting the early success of a recent public transportation initiative.

In its first two months of operation, the Via LC Rideshare service has given more than 10,000 rides to more than 2,400 account users in Elyria and Lorain.

“It’s reinventing public transportation as we see it today,” Lorain County Commissioner David Moore said.

In March, Moore spoke to News 5 after the County Commission approved more than $2 million from its transportation budget for the pilot program. The money will be covered by a NOACA grant that takes effect in 2026.

Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

READ MORE: Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

The on-demand service operates similarly to other rideshare programs, like Uber or Lyft. Users can call a phone number or use a smartphone app to hail a ride in the two pilot cities Monday-Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Prices are similar to Lorain County Transit bus fares:



Senior citizens (65+), persons with disabilities, Medicare cardholders and children (3-12) ride for $1

Students with a valid high school or college ID ride for $1

Veterans with a valid Veterans ID ride for free

Infants (2 and under) ride for free

Transfers (up to 1 per trip) are free

News 5 was in Lorain County in mid-July when the first Via LC vehicles began operating.

On-demand transit service rolls out in Elyria, Lorain

RELATED: ‘We see the need today:’ On-demand transit service ViaLC rolls out in Elyria, Lorain

So far, new riders tell News 5 they’ve been pleased with the service.

“It’s very beneficial. I think it’s something Lorain really needs,” John Gajdo said.

The Lorain resident said he typically relies on an electric bicycle as a primary means of transportation. Recently, he tried Via LC in inclement weather.

News 5 John Gajdo

“There’s a new service in town and that’s what I’ll use,” Gajdo said. “I used to be able to stand right outside my house and catch the bus. Not anymore.”

County leaders reported a demand for more convenient public transportation in Lorain County for years. Lorain County Transit offers several fixed-route buses, but they only stop at designated destinations every 2 hours. The large vehicles frequently transport 1-4 passengers at a time.

“There’s smaller groups on those bigger buses. Now you get 1 or 2 riders, maybe 3 or 4 on these minivans. And they’re quick,” Moore said.

Via reports the top destinations in both cities have been schools, including the high schools and Lorain County Community College. Shopping centers and places of worship are other popular spots.

The company and the county expect the popularity of the service to grow as word reaches more people.

“I’d probably use it, sure. It’s nice not to drive sometimes and just get a ride, have someone else drive for you,” David Richardson, a Lorain County resident, told News 5 Thursday.

Some county leaders said a convenient public transit option has been missing from the county.

“That’s what public transportation’s for, and I’ve been looking at some way to fix this for years. I’m so excited and happy that we are finally there today,” Moore said.

Moore says neighboring cities and towns have inquired about whether the service will expand to other parts of Lorain County. He told News 5 the county would be monitoring the program’s rollout before pursuing long-term funding to expand and sustain the service.