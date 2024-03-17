Recovery center will be forced to shut down if it doesn't receive funding

CLEVELAND — A resource center in Slavic Village is in jeopardy of having to close its doors to the community after not being able to generate funding.

Sharon Vaughn opened the R-Place Resource Drop-in Center after seeing different struggles with substance abuse in the Slavic Village area.

“I know the struggles that's in this area and we get people from all walks of life, all denominations. People come in here, and there's no barriers. We are all here with open arms welcoming people that our need our help,” said Vaughn.

The center focuses on alcohol and substance abuse services, offering a variety of programs in a safe and sober environment. Vaughn said over 200 people visit the center weekly for recovery services and programs.

“Sometimes in their home where they want to change their lives, it's kind of hard because people at home are doing the things that they are trying to get away from. And when you decide to decide to change your life, you want to be around like-minded people. So, we are here to give you some encouragement and push you to keep going,” said Vaughn.

In addition to providing alcohol and substance abuse programs, the center also focuses on helping people who are in need of jobs, housing, toiletries and support after being incarcerated. Like Dawn Kaufman, who never thought she would have a home to call her own.

“It’s rough, it's hard out there on the streets, and people getting out of prison need things because some people don't have some somebody else to help them. And I was one of those people, I didn't have anyone to help me. Until I started coming around here,” said Kaufman.

However, many are afraid for the future of the center after losing a three-year lease and having to cut the number of programs and help offered.

“We’ve been displaced because we couldn't get the funding, I was the donator, the donor of keeping the organization afloat, I was paying out of pocket and so now we're kind of in limbo. We're looking for someone to sponsor a home, the home would consist of an office space, we need a room for our groups, and our meetings,” said Vaughn.

Many community members said the center is what kept them alive, and they are afraid of what life would be like if it had to shut down in-person programs.

Robert Reed is a Veteran who suffers from PTSD and depression; he said he finally found a safe space free of judgment.

“What saved my life is me being able to come here and collaborate with others because I’m a loner. With my PTSD I don't go around a lot of people with my PTSD; I think people are after me. This place helped me to get comfortable with my life and my recovery,” said Reed.

Donald Rankin said if he didn’t have the center during COVID-19, he doesn’t know where he would be during his sobriety journey.

“During Covid, a lot of people couldn't handle it. And through this place, I was able to handle it, which is a blessing because I’m not that strong,” said Rankin.

The center was also able to help people land their first job, like Lennette Bird, who said she didn’t know she would be able to work at an older age, but their support has given her the motivation. Things recently took a turn for the worse for Bird when she lost her son to gun violence, but she said she’s been able to keep her head up because of the love she receives from the center.

“I'm going through a tragedy now and I come here because I get the love I need. They give me love, they give me support, they talk with me, and they let me know it's going to be okay. That’s why we need the funding, so they can continue to help people,” said Bird.

Bird said there aren’t any other resource centers in the area, and with the increase in violence, it’s important that it receives the funding it needs.

“If we don’t receive the funding, we won't be able to continue unless we work from home, and but of course, I can't open the doors to the public,“ said Vaughn.