Recycle your electronics for free at Cleveland Zoo Friday and help protect gorillas

CLEVELAND — Friday, ahead of the Earth Day weekend, is your only chance this year to access some of the most secure electronic recycling in Northeast Ohio while doing your part to protect an endangered species.

It is a service usually reserved for paying businesses only, but on Friday, digital security company MCPC is doing it for you and for the gorillas!

Did you know that some of the minerals that are critical to the manufacturing of cell phones, laptops and other electronics are mined where endangered gorillas live in Africa? It is hurting their habitat.

Recycling these minerals for reuse helps reduce the demand. It also keeps these gadgets out of landfills, which can be harmful to the environment. Plus, it gets the clutter out of your home.

MCPC will use its software to wipe all data from your devices before recycling, so you have peace of mind.

They will be accepting a list of items from cell phones to computer keyboards and a lot in between.

The free e-recycling day will be Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. outside the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

