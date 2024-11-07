'Recycling is non-partisan': What to do with leftover campaign signs

GARFIERLD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The 2024 election cycle is over and for those who put campaign signs in their yards or businesses this year, you’re probably thinking it’s time to toss the signs in the trash, but you’re wrong! Don’t toss them in the trash; bring them to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste Management District.

All campaign signs are made of corrugated plastics, paper, and metal. All of those materials can be re-purposed and turned into other products later.

Since this was such an important election cycle that garnered a lot of voter participation, this year, the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste Management District is predicting thousands of pounds of campaign signs to be delivered and recycled.

Last year, another important election cycle for the State of Ohio with important issues regarding reproductive health and legalizing recreational marijuana on ballots, the solid waste district collected 15 massive boxes full of over 6,000 campaign signs, totaling over 5,000 pounds of recycled material.

Cuyahoga County Solid Waste Management District Recycling Program Coordinator Matt Walters said it doesn't matter who you voted for, just bring in your signs to help reduce area waste.

“The more we can keep the volume out of the landfill the better,” said Walters. “They will get reused into something useful. As so many of these are produced every year, we might as well get some good use out of them rather than just throw them away. Recycling is nonpartisan so we welcome all signs of all kinds and we will take everything we can.”

In the last presidential election cycle back in 2020, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste Management District collected over 3,000 pounds of signs but is predicted to top that number this year.

Some other items the waste district is currently collecting are pumpkins to compost. That program is ending this Friday. An estimated one billion pumpkins end up in landfills each year. When decomposed in landfills, pumpkins can produce methane, which contributes to climate change.

Pumpkin drop-off bin locations:



Pumpkin composting program

Beachwood: Across from Beachwood Public Works, 23456 Mercantile Road

Brecksville: Brecksville Service Department, 9023 Brecksville Road

Independence: Elmwood Recreation Center, 6200 Wisnieski Parkway

Lakewood: Kauffman Park, 15450 Detroit Ave.

Mayfield Heights: City Park, 1533 Chelmsford Road

Mayfield Village: Village Service Department, 610 SOM Center Road

Seven Hills: Calvin Park, 2241 Mapleview Drive

Strongsville: Youth Sports Park, 21255 Lunn Road

University Heights: University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road

Westlake: Westlake Police Department, 27300 Hilliard Boulevard

With the holiday season approaching, the waste district is collecting old Christmas lights, power strips, and power cords. When recycling those products, they will be taken to the Cleveland Metro Zoo for the 'Lights for Lions' program. The problem helps protect lions and cheetahs in Tanzania.

Items Cuyahoga County Solid Waste Management District is currently collecting:



Campaign signs

CDs, DVDs, and Cases

Cell phones, mobile devices, tablets, GPS, gaming systems, and handheld electronics

Computers, laptops, printers, CD players, stereos, radios.

NO TVs or small appliances

String of lights, power strips, and power cords

NO tree bags or boxes

Double plastic 6-pack rings, carriers and handles

VHS/Cassette tapes, digital audio tape, digital linear tape, beta, digibeta VHS-C, HI-8, and mini DV.

Drop off recycled material during business hours Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at 4750 E 131st Street, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44105. Do not drop off items before or after business hours outside the facility. That is considered illegal dumping.