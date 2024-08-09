Red Cross helping residents whose homes are deemed uninhabitable, people with critical medical needs

Since Tuesday's severe weather rocked Northeast Ohio, Disaster Action Team volunteers with the Red Cross have been working around the clock to help residents looking for assistance.

The Red Cross can provide immediate financial support, like when people suffer a house fire, to help them get by for a few days.

Therese McElrath moved into her apartment in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood a month ago.

"I mean moving into a place you expect certain things and then you pay your bills, and then, boom, the power goes out for what three days," McElrath said.

Strong winds knocked bricks off her apartment complex, damaged the roof and put cracks in the ceilings of her unit. The Red Cross said the Cleveland Fire Department deemed the property uninhabitable.

"I don't know where to go truth be told," McElrath said.

Tenants in her building got in touch with the Red Cross. Wednesday, McElrath sat down with a case worker.

"There's been times where I needed the help and I couldn't get it." McElrath said. "And the fact that they came all the way over here and they came to me where I was in a completely different side of town… I really appreciated that, because nobody's ever really done that for me."

The Red Cross can help those with severe storm damage who can't remain in their homes. They can also assist people who don't have power and need it to run life-sustaining medical equipment.

McElrath got financial assistance via a cash card that can be used to cover hotel costs, food and other items needed to get by.

"It absolutely is enough to relieve some stress to get me through the weekend at least," McElrath said. "Until next week when I can go to work and do things a little differently."

Friday afternoon, I tagged along with the Red Cross as volunteers loaded water and snacks into its disaster relief van. The items were dropped off at four City of Cleveland recreation centers where people can charge phones, stay cool and pick up pre-packed meals courtesy of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. More information on city resources can be found here.

At the Collinwood Recreation Center off Lakeshore Boulevard, the Illuminating Company was handing out cases of water and bags of ice to residents.

Earl Moultry said it was a big relief.

"You can't beat it because they (power crews) only can do so much and it's terrible out here," Moultry said. "And see, we ain't used to this."

Moultry's friend, Johnny Lindsey, said it's been hard to get the latest information on cleanup and power restoration efforts due to the lack of reliable cell phone and internet service.

"We ain't got no TV, can't see no news (and) can't see nothing because our cable stuff is still off," Lindsey said.

McElrath doesn't know when or if she'll return to her apartment. She said everything is day-by-day.

"I need all the help I can get, and I really appreciate them (Red Cross) for coming and helping me."