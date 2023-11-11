Rededication to honor Cleveland inventor of first three-signal traffic light

The Willoughby Historical Society is hosting a re-dedication of the memorial to inventor and businessman Garrett Augustus Morgan Sr., who lived in Cleveland.

Willoughby Historical Society The rededication is Saturday, November 18.

Morgan invented the first three-signal traffic light and tested it 100 years ago this month in Willoughby at the intersection of Vine St. and Erie St.

Willoughby Historical Society Memorial to Garrett Augustus Morgan St. and his three-signal traffic light invention in Willoughby.

Bill Henrich joined Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday to discuss the upcoming ceremony and Morgan's major contributions.

“We are rededicating a signal that we had the welding department with the Willoughby East Lake schools build back in 2011,” Henrich said. “Recently we refurbished it, and we are having a ceremony where we’re going have the Morgan family in attendance.”

Willoughby Historical Society Garrett Augustus Morgan Sr. lived from 1877 to 1963.



Morgan invented many products over the course of his life and is credited for the civic and political advancements of African Americans in the Cleveland area.

"He had a sixth-grade education, but he also had the sense to get tutored. He was tutored while he was in Cincinnati especially in grammar because he knew the importance of reading and writing," Henrich said. "He invented so many things, he was actually called the Black Edison. He invented improvements on the sewing machine. Those of you who have seen the zigzag function, that was his invention. He invented a gas mask that actually saved lives. He was a hero. He went into a mine explosion in Cleveland and he rescued two people and brought them up. He also invented the friction clutch as well as hair straighteners. And he even came up with a self-extinguishing cigarette."

The rededication is Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon at the Willoughby Municipal Court, 4000 Erie Street (south side). Organizers said parking will be available on the north side of the courthouse.