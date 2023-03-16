Rehabilitation project planned for Hinckley Dam in Medina County

The Cleveland Metroparks announced Thursday its plans to improve "recreational opportunities" at Hinckley Reservation and raise the height of the dam over the next few years.

The project is slated to start on Sept. 18.

According to the metroparks, the initial phase of the project will include temporarily draining Hinckley Lake while crews work to remove silt deposits that have accumulated over the last century from the Rocky River.

The lake will remain empty until the project's completion, which is estimated to be summer of 2026. The Hinckley Reservation will remain open during the project.

The aim of the work is to have the dam and the 150-foot-wide spillway meet "modern standards and provide improved protection in the event of severe flooding."

The project is estimated to cost between $8-9 million.

History of the dam

Finished in 1927, the dam is the most prominent feature of the 87-acre manmade Hinckley Lake. Its current depth is between two and 16 feet and is used by boaters, fishermen and others. The lake is home to bass, carp, catfish, trout, and bluegill, according to the metroparks. The lake is stocked every year by the Ohio Division of Wildlife with trout.

“Hinckley Reservation was one of the first land donations we received as a park system, which called for the construction of a recreational lake,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. “We’re excited to continue on the legacy of our park’s largest inland lake, rehabilitating it in time for its 100th anniversary and ensuring that it can be part of our next century of stewardship.”

