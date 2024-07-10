Remains found in West 139th Street home believed to be missing 56-year-old woman

On Tuesday, a 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of a 56-year-old woman, Cleveland Police said.

Around 2 p.m., Cleveland Police were following up on an investigation and responded to a home on the 4300 block of West 139th Street, police said.

While at the home, investigators found the human remains, police said.

An initial interview of the 59-year-old man led investigators to believe that the remains belonged to Tammy Dubuisson, 56, who was reported missing on June 29, police said.

Tammy was last seen on May 22 near West 139th Street and Sherry Avenue, police said.

An autopsy will be preformed to confirm the identity of the remains, police said.