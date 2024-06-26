Cleveland Police searching for missing 56-year-old woman

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 56-year-old woman.

Tammy Dubuisson was last seen on May 22 near West 139th Street and Sherry Avenue, police said.

She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Although Tammy was last seen May 22, she was not reported missing until June 19, police said.

Tammy has a medical condition and may be without her medication, police said.

Anyone with information on Tammy's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-1234.

