Remembering Larry Doby: The Cleveland player who broke barriers

Two hours and 28 minutes of baseball changed the course of history.

Seventy-five years ago today, a 23-year-old Larry Doby stepped into the Comiskey Field batter box in Chicago as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

In doing so, Doby became the first Black player to compete in the American League. A mere three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

Doby blazed a trail for generations of major leaguers to come. Integrating the American League on July 5th, 1947, while enduring rampant racism on and off the field.

Local baseball historian Scott Longert said Doby displayed grace and courage while breaking the color barrier.

But says Doby himself wanted the focus to be on his abilities and not race.

Doby died in 2003, but his legacy endures. This past weekend the Guardians honored Doby with a mural featuring him alongside baseball legends he helped paved the way for like Satchel Paige and Frank Robinson.

