Rep. Brown, Cleveland City Council say they're disappointed in Supreme Court ruling on race-based admissions

U.S. Representative Shontel Brown, from Cleveland, and the Cleveland City Council released statements expressing their disappointment after the Supreme Court ruling on race-based admissions.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision, with the three liberal justices being the minority, that race cannot be a factor in admissions.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action is a disaster for the Black and Brown young people I represent in Northeast Ohio and a disaster for under-served communities across the country," said Brown on the statement.

Brown said the ruling is a "terrible outcome for the country" and asked everyone to recognize the meaning of the ruling and how it would drastically reduce the number of students of color being admitted to the nation's top schools.

"I think of so many brilliant minds, so many brilliant youth here in Northeast Ohio, who are going to be denied opportunities because of this shameful decision," Brown stated. "I won’t stop fighting for them."

In the statement, Brown said the ruling is not simply about education, but is about who has access to the "American Dream."

“Today’s ruling is a major setback, but we can’t stop working for justice and equal opportunities," Brown concluded.

Cleveland City Council's leadership team, comprised of Council President Blaine A. Griffin, Majority Leader Kerry McCormack and Majority Whip Jasmin Santana, also issued a statement about the Supreme Court decision.

The council believes that the city and the country's diversity is a strength and said they are troubled by the decision, which they said demonstrates that there is more work to be done to implement diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects.

"We are fortunate to call America home, but to continue improving our country, we must identify and act to address her challenges, such as systemic racism and its lasting impacts," the council said in the statement. "All Americans benefit when we level the playing field."

The city council said they are committed to protecting diversity, equity and inclusion, and they will do the work for the people of Cleveland.

"There are still people who still want to marginalize people of color. This only hurts ALL Americans - not just people of color," City Council concluded.

