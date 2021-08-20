Watch
Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips likely to miss the season, per ESPN

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Jacob Phillips
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Phillips left Thursday's practice with what was listed as an elbow injury.

He was originally drafted by the Browns in the third round (97th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started in three of nine games as a rookie.

Phillips played in 39 games with 26 starts at Louisiana State University, logging 218 career tackles with two sacks and an interception.

