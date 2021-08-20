Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips likely to miss the season, per ESPN

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps tendon and is now most likely to miss the season, per source. Phillips was the Browns’ 2020 3rd-round pick and a key contributor on defense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2021

Phillips left Thursday's practice with what was listed as an elbow injury.

He was originally drafted by the Browns in the third round (97th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started in three of nine games as a rookie.

Phillips played in 39 games with 26 starts at Louisiana State University, logging 218 career tackles with two sacks and an interception.

