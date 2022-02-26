Residents displaced by second-floor fire at Parma apartment early Saturday morning

PARMA, Ohio — Residents in over a dozen apartment units were displaced by a fire on a second-floor apartment in Parma early Saturday morning, and one resident was treated at a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Parma Fire Department crews responded to the Meadows Patio apartment complex on Chevrolet Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday for what was classified as a “high hazard” fire due to the occupancy load of the building, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from a second-flooor apartment, the release states. A second alarm was transmitted, requesting an additional engine and mutual aid ladder companies. The fire response was then elevated to “multiple alarm fire.”

Police personnel were unable to enter the building to rescue occupants due to intense heat and smoke conditions, officials said. Fire crews began an “aggressive interior attack” while coordinating rescue efforts.

Ladders and an aerial apparatus were used to rescue occupants from balconies on the fire floor and floors above, as conditions within the building prevented them from exiting the building normally, the release states.

One occupant who was rescued from a third-floor apartment was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution and released.

Parma fire officials told News 5 residents in 16 units were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is providing them with comfort, assistance and shelter, the news release states.

Investigators were on scene this morning and the fire appears accidental, officials said.

Parma fire crews were assisted by units from the Brookpark, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, Middleburg Heights and Seven Hills fire departments.

