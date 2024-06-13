Residents not happy after slew of car break-ins, demanding more security

CLEVELAND — Residents are fed up at Cleveland apartment complex after dealing with continuous car break-ins.

Jarred Gifford lives at The Edison at Gordon Square. He considers himself lucky that his and his girlfriend’s cars didn't have their windows shattered in the complex parking lot.

“This past Monday, they broke into five to eight cars all surrounding mine and tried to get into my girlfriend's car and damage the door but didn't get into,” said Gifford.

But it was too close for comfort, while Antoinette Wilson fears for her family that comes to visit after a car got broken into during into during her birthday weekend.

“My sister's car got broken into yesterday morning when they were about to leave,” said Wilson.

Cleveland police tell News 5 they recovered two vehicles and arrested one person connected to four different incidents within the past few days at the Edison.

But, this isn't the first time the complex has dealt with car theft. Adam Dziak moved into the building in December, and not long after, he found his window shattered.

“My truck was broken into at the end of January, which when I came out that morning, that's when I saw that there was multiple cars in a row that had their glass broken out in the parking lot,” said Dziak.

A Facebook tenant page shows multiple residents telling similar stories; one person wrote that his car was broken into three times.

“I don't think as much about a broken window. It's about the safety factor," said Dziak.

“Am I safe? I mean my family wasn't safe when they were here,” said Wilson.

News 5 reached out the Edison regarding those break-ins. Coastal Ridge, the company that owns The Edison, responded late Wednesday, saying they increased security, installed cameras and are working with police.

"We are aware of the recent criminal activity in our community and in the general area of our community. The Cleveland Police Department responded to the incidents that were report and is investigating the incident. We are cooperating fully with their investigation and providing any support necessary to aid in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

The following are the steps we have and are taking in response to these incidents.

Signal 88, our security company, increased their patrol hours and increased the personnel that is onsite. If you need assistance, they can be reached at 800-419-7437, option 1. You can also call the office at 216-727-3787 and choose option 4.

We have engaged the Cleveland Police Department Chief of Police and Councilwoman, Jenny Spencer in bi-monthly meetings to discuss this issue and to develop effective strategies for prevention and response.

The Cleveland Police Department has committed to increasing their officer patrols of our community and the surrounding area.

At the beginning of the year a comprehensive camera system was installed throughout the community. The system has proven valuable as it as provided the evidence for the authorities in several arrest.

We will continue to work with local interest groups to make our community and the area a better place for our residents."

Management also sent a similar email to the residents who tell News 5 this is the first they’ve heard from the complex acknowledging the incidents.

“The only thing that we got from our complex this week was make sure you have your your parking sticker in your window," said Dziak.

Adding the enforcement measures still isn’t enough.

“They have one security vehicle that kind of drives amongst the different parking lots,” Dziak said. “At the minimum there needs to be security in each lot.”

“You need to have more security and do the armed guards. But you need to have like a gate like a close of premises,” said Wilson.

Some residents are trying to break their lease, while others say if nothing changes, they won't re-sign.