Residents on Stevenson Street in Richmond Hts. advised to shelter in place due to police activity

The Richmond Heights Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Stevenson Street due to ongoing police activity.

Authorities haven't released any additional information about what prompted the police response.

Residents who live in the area are advised to shelter in place, police said.

News 5 is working to learn more.

