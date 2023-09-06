Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents on Stevenson Street in Richmond Hts. advised to shelter in place due to police activity

9007168712400943-img_0763_720.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
9007168712400943-img_0763_720.jpg
Posted at 8:44 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 20:44:47-04

The Richmond Heights Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Stevenson Street due to ongoing police activity.

Authorities haven't released any additional information about what prompted the police response.

Residents who live in the area are advised to shelter in place, police said.

News 5 is working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Books can change a child's story!

Donate today to help children in Northeast Ohio!