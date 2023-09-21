Residents raise noise, health concerns with new natural gas plant in Oberlin

A natural gas plant that’s currently in the commissioning process in Oberlin has many residents voicing noise and health concerns.

Helen Mittler and her husband love gardening and letting their cats roam their yard. They considered themselves outdoor people.

"I’m not anymore,” Mittler said. “What changed?” News 5’s Damon Maloney asked. “The EDL plant opened,” Mittler said.

In 2022, Energy company EDL started building an $80 million landfill gas processing plant off Hill Creek Drive. Its job is to turn methane from Republic Services' Lorain County Landfill into renewable natural gas.

“It's been, so far, beyond what we had been told was going to happen,’ Mittler said. “It's intolerable.”

News 5 Cleveland Helen Mittler said constant noise, similar to an industrial vacuum cleaner, has disrupted all outdoor experiences.

She said ever since commissioning work began this summer, a series of tests to make sure operations are ready for production, she and her neighbors have noticed soot covering outdoor items. She said they’ve also been bothered by a loud constant noise she refers to as sounding like an industrial vacuum cleaner.

Mittler said the nonstop noise disrupts outdoor time, which had been peaceful and keeps her up at night- even when the windows to her home are closed.

“There’s also something floating in the air. Air quality is definitely different. At right this minute, my eyes are burning,” Mittler said.

She and others who live near the plant have also complained about constant gas flaring.

“Bright orange light everywhere,” Mittler said. “It looks like the trees are on fire."

She and other residents have shown up to recent council meetings to express their concerns.

EDL didn’t make anyone available for an on-camera interview on Thursday but has had employees speak at city council meetings. The company did say it's about halfway through the commissioning process.

Joshua Martincic with EDL Energy North America said at a September meeting, “Our facility is designed with safety as our highest priority. We want to keep our employees and the community safe."

He assured residents that the company was following regulations at the local, state and federal levels and that gas flaring is a temporary event.

News 5 Cleveland EDL's plant located on Hill Creek Drive will turn methane into natural gas.

“During flaring, methane is broken down into primary water vapor and carbon dioxide, which has lower greenhouse emissions impact than unburned gas vented to the atmosphere,” Martincic said.

The company maintains once the plant is fully operating, flaring will be greatly reduced.

“The flair will only be run intermittently during shutdown, maintenance and repairs,” Martincic said. “And we're working with our contractor to further mitigate sound impacts."

Mittler is skeptical.

“Are you confident that they're doing everything in accordance to the law and thinking about residence safety?” Maloney asked.

“No, I don't feel that at all,” Mittler said.

Oberlin Fire Chief Robert Hanmer said the EPA recently surveyed the area, took samples and will submit a report to the city related to issues residents have raised.

He said the fire department has been heavily involved with EDL going over processes and safety plans, and has even done emergency drills.

Hanmer said the plant itself poses a minimal risk, but extensive work is being done to plan for an emergency should one happen.

“We went over the plan tabletop. We found any weak spots- we corrected those, and then we did a full-scale exercise,” Hanmer said. “It's tied into the fire alarms. They've got gas sensors all over the place. Anytime it senses any of that gas, the entire plant shuts down.”

Hanmer said a 660-foot hazard zone is in place, and it could be expanded. He said EDL has exceeded standards in many cases with safety at the forefront.

“For instance, the pipeline that they put in it was only supposed to be at class two pipe, which is for a low populated area,” Hanmer said. “They actually put in a class three pipe, which is for a high consequence area. So, it's a thicker wall pipe, provides more safety.”

At that public meeting in September, Martincic said, “EDL has also worked with an independent third party to conduct a risk management plan in accordance with EPA guidance. This plan is used to identify the potential effects of an accident, lists the steps the facility is taking to prevent an accident and details the emergency response procedures should an accident occur.”

Mittler said she has more questions that need to be answered.

“We feel that EDL has become more and more evasive,” she said.

She said her home is within the hazard zone. All of it remains unsettling. She said she plans to continue going to meetings and demanding answers.

“I don't think that we can give up because we can't live like this,” Mittler said.

Thursday evening, EDL Energy released a statement to News 5. It reads in part, "EDL is listening to input from the community and is committed to being a responsive and responsible neighbor. We are currently working with our contractor to ensure the facility meets all local, state and federal regulations. The commissioning process is very complex and technical, and it takes time to make sure the plant is consistently operating as it should to process landfill gas into renewable natural gas."

The company added, "With regard to safety, EDL has been operating for more than 30 years and has 88 sites, including 26 sites across North America. We have owned and safely operated facilities at the Republic Services Lorain County landfill for over 20 years, capturing and converting waste landfill gas for beneficial use. We have worked closely with the City of Oberlin throughout every stage of development and construction to incorporate robust safety control systems and procedures that ensure we not only meet, but exceed, the required safety standards."