Resources provided in Cleveland Heights and Mentor for residents without power

In correspondence sent to customers, FirstEnergy stated that power may not be restored to the majority of customers until 4 p.m. on Aug. 30, five days after severe storms caused outages to nearly half a million customers across the Midwest.

Although many customers had their power restored before that estimate, many are still without power. As such, two Northeast Ohio cities are providing resources for residents without power.

The Cleveland Heights Community Center will be available Saturday and Sunday during regular operating hours for those needing to charge electronic devices. The center is located at 1 Monticello Boulevard and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For residents who don't have power by Monday or Tuesday, there will be limited capacity at City Hall at 40 Severance Circle during their regular operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to charge devices. Additionally, Heights Libraries' Lee Roadand University Heights branches will be available to charge devices.

In Mentor, the Alliance for Working Together (AWT) Foundation states they will host a community shelter at their training center at 8980 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents without power and internet. Water will also be provided.

