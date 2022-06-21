CLEVELAND — Retired federal law enforcement agents and police officers are on a mission to make schools safer in northeast Ohio.

“This would be more rewarding that anything I’ve done in my career, just to give back,” said retired FBI agent and BlueRock President Tim Kolonick.

Kolonick was a Cleveland Police officer and Secret Service agent before spending more than 20 years as an FBI agent.

“Both working with the Secret Service and the FBI doing physical security, so I do have an understanding with that,” said Kolonick.

That’s why Kolonick wanted to help keep schools safe and had an idea. He took to LinkedIn with a free offer to Northeast Ohio school districts that can’t afford a security expert to give their schools a closer look. Kolonick will look at elementary schools for free and make recommendations.

“It’s completely free. At no time are we going to charge them for anything, and it’s really just walk around their school and just kind of like an eyes and ears and just point out things maybe they can improve,” said Kolonick.

He also reached out to other retired federal agents and officers for help, and he said the response was overwhelming.

“I wasn’t surprised, it was almost expected both here and nationally. There’s agents and officers who have called from all over the country and said what can we do? I said reach out to your local school and just be a point of contact for them,” explained Kolonick.

Now, Kolonick and a team of retired law enforcement professionals are hoping to teach schools what they’ve learned in their careers and perhaps help stop history from repeating itself.

School districts can reach the retired officers at Info@BLUEROCKGROUP.US

