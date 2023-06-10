Rib 'N' Rock returns to Parma for another year

PARMA, Ohio — Parma Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rib ‘N’ Rock Cook-off is back!

The organization has been hosting the event for more than 30 years.

There are tons of rib and food vendors for people to enjoy, including delicious food from MOJO’s.

Check out what food you can expect to try from this ribber in the clip below:

If you prefer to eat a snack, versus a heavy meal, organizers say they have what you need.

Check out this clip below from Joey’s Rockin’ Poppin’ Popcorn, which offers a unique spin on gourmet popcorn they say the community will enjoy.

Outside of food, organizers say they’re excited to partner with Schnitz Ale Brewery to brew the event’s own Rib ‘N” Rock Beer.

Rib ‘N’ Rock runs throughout the rest of this weekend at Cuyahoga County Community College West Campus.

For more information on ticket prices and times, click here.

