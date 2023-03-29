Richland County Dog Warden dealing with overcrowding; volunteers and donations needed

The Richland County Dog Warden desperately needs the public’s help. Currently, the shelter is over capacity with dogs up for adoption and needs help finding forever homes for these pups.

Currently, the shelter has 101 cages to meet the needs of its dogs. Right now, they have 107 dogs in need of adoption with many more coming in every day.

The shelter says adoption fees are $175, but the issue is adoptions have slowed due to the rising costs of inflation. Adopting and owning a dog can be costly, but there are still many ways to help be involved with the animal shelter without having to adopt.

Missie Houghton stresses the need for volunteers at the shelter to help interact with the dogs.

“We have a small staff, and we have this amount of dogs. It is very difficult for the dogs to get out and get that interaction and get that time out of their kennel, which affects their mental health, which in turn affects their behavior while they're here, which in turn affects their adaptability”

Not only are they short on volunteers but also on supplies. With the overwhelming amount of dogs to take care of, supplies have been running short quickly. Necessities such as towels, blankets, basic cleaning supplies, paper towels, laundry detergent and soap are all welcomed donations, Houghton says.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to adopt or volunteer at the Richland County Dog Warden.

