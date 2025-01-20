Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richland County issues Level 1 Snow Emergency: Winter Advisory for other counties

jan snow
News 5
File photo.
jan snow
Posted

Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

The following areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday:

  • Ashtabula County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Geauga County
  • Lake County

The following counties are under this advisory until 4 a.m. Monday:

  • Portage County
  • Summit County

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday morning

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.