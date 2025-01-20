Richland County issues Level 1 Snow Emergency: Winter Advisory for other counties

Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
The following areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday:
- Ashtabula County
- Cuyahoga County
- Geauga County
- Lake County
The following counties are under this advisory until 4 a.m. Monday:
- Portage County
- Summit County
