Richland County issues Level 1 Snow Emergency: Winter Advisory for other counties

Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

The following areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

The following counties are under this advisory until 4 a.m. Monday:

Portage County

Summit County

