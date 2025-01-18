Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The following areas will be under this advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

During this time, snow accumulations between three and six inches are possible. In Cuyahoga County, the greatest accumulations will be across the eastern half of the county, with amounts decreasing to one to three inches across the county's western half.

Under this advisory, plan for slippery road conditions and slower travel. Hazardous conditions could impact Monday's morning commute.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Cleveland and Pittsburgh have issued an Extreme Cold Watch for Sunday night through Wednesday for the entire viewing area due to the threat of dangerously cold temperatures that will last for several days.

