Richland County voters asked to pass levy, income tax

MANSFIELD, Ohio — There is a big ballot issue: voters in Mansfield are deciding whether to increase their property taxes by passing a school levy and whether to pass a one percent income tax to help fund the city's schools.

The Mansfield City School District is no stranger to financial hardship. The District has been under scrutiny by the Ohio Department of Education for its finances but also due to its academic performance.

“I think it’s public knowledge that the state came in and we’ve ridden that wave and gotten out of that problem,' said Tiana Sykes, co-chair of the school levy committee.

She says the district hasn't asked voters for money since 2013. The money generated would give the district 7.8 million dollars a year in operating money for the next five years if passed.

“They’re doing it through what’s called a combined ballot issue," said Sykes. "Some of the money is going to be sought through income tax and the rest through traditional levies on property tax.”

Sykes says if you own a home that has a value of $100,000, it would cost you $16.45 a month.

"That’s going to help them stop deficit spending [and] all these excellent programs that we have will continue to operate," said Dawn Kitchen, who is also co-chair of the committee.

Kitchen told News 5 that inflation is partly to blame and the state is asking the district to do more without any more money, such as bus students to other districts without compensation.

Some early voters told News 5 that inflation is one of the reasons they could not vote for the levy/tax.

"The school needs the taxes, but my taxes doubled. I turned 70 yesterday, and there’s no way I can afford it," said one early voter.

Another early voter told News 5 she would rather help the school, "I voted for it and I don’t have children."

News 5 will update this story after the votes have been counted.