Richmond Heights police using new K-9 to help comfort crime victims

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Richmond Heights Police Department is adding "an angel" to its team.

The department is taking a special approach to community policing with help from a 6-month-old German shepherd.

Her name is Angel, and she isn't trained to bite or attack. Instead, her job is to comfort victims of crimes and anyone experiencing anxiety. Her name gives away the personality she has on the job.

“She is a softer, gentler police dog. And she's very happy all the time. And you can't make her mad. I haven't found her mad. I don't see her bark much at all,” said Lt. Denise DeBiase of the Richmond Heights police.

The department plans to train Angel to become a tracking dog, but right now she's focused on helping her meet the community's needs.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.