Richmond Heights takes another step toward cracking down on crime with this bright idea

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights Police has launched a Lighting Safety Initiative. Officers are encouraging residents to light up their homes at night to prevent crime.

“When you have something that’s lit, they’re going to go to the house that’s dark, so if you have a house that’s dark, they’re going to make you a victim,” said Lt. Denise DeBiase, Richmond Heights Police Department.

Police are encouraging Richmond Heights residents to stop at the police department, pick up a certificate for a free "dusk-to-dawn" light bulb at Dunn Hardware in Richmond Heights. There is a limited supply of the light bulbs.

“It’s smart to have lights around the outside of your house at night and the dusk-to-dawn bulb achieves that, because you don’t have to do anything, you just screw it into the socket. It has a photo eye on it. At dusk, it’s automatically going to come on, and then in the morning when the light comes in, it automatically goes off," said Tom Bandiera Service Manager at Dunn Hardware.

The program is the city’s latest initiative to get tough on crime. Richmond Heights City Council recently mandated video surveillance systems at all apartment complexes in the city.

Watch our report on this initiative below:

Richmond Heights city council mandates cameras at apartment complexes to crack down on crime

Now, on Tuesday, the council passed legislation requiring all apartments and businesses in the city to have outdoor lighting. “We look at it as a team. We’re trying to provide as much safety for our city as we can,” said Bobby Jordan, City Council President. Jordan said he believes legislation passed now will help crack down on crime.

