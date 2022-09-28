Ride with Valor gifts handicap accessible van to veteran

CLEVELAND — A United States Marine Corps veteran, who fought for freedom and independence, was looking for some freedom and independence of his own.

Multiple sclerosis and the complications that come with it forced Daniel Pasini into a wheelchair.

He and his wife Linda were looking for ways to be more mobile. Thanks to the group “Ride With Valor”, the Pasini’s now have that sense of independence.

An accessible van was delivered to their North Olmsted home for them to use as long as they need it. Daniel enlisted in the Marine Corps when the country needed him. “Ride With Valor” returned the favor.

Ride with Valor is having a fundraiser this Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm at the VFW 5137 in Medina. Find more info on how you can help this group do its good work here.

